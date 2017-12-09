The title track of Stefani's first-ever holiday album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" was actually written by Shelton, so it was only fitting that the couple perform the song together on The Voice. Joined by choreographed dancers, Monday evening (Dec. 4) Shelton and Stafani delivered an animated performance of the song.

Stefani shared how the tune was born. '[Blake] was sitting on his bus, I guess, and he began writing [the song] 'You Make it Feel Like Christmas,' which he sends to me in a voice text," she said in an interview with KYXY 96.5's AJ in the Morning in San Diego. 'I had no idea that he was going to be working on anything. It was a shock and when I listened to the song, it was incredible. I was like, 'You just wrote a hit, like this song, what do you do, you just sit around on your bus, writing hits? What a jerk!' I was jealous, you know what I mean? I want to do that." Watch it - here.