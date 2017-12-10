antiMusic Logo
Dean Ween Group Announce New Album Deaner Rock 2 (Week in Review)

.
Dean Ween

Dean Ween Group Announce New Album Deaner Rock 2 was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: The Dean Ween Group have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album "Deaner Rock 2" on March 9th on next year. We were sent the following comments from Dean Ween (aka The Deaner):

Ween recorded the album at his dedicated studio facility in Lambertville, NJ, across the river from his native New Hope, PA. Here's how the Deaner describes the genesis of this new body of work: "A lot has changed since I released my first 'solo album' a couple of years ago.

"Since 1984, I dedicated my life to recording in all of my free time. Later on, after living with Aaron for a few years, I moved into an apartment with my girlfriend (who is now my wife; Hi baby!) She would get up at 5:30 am to go to work teaching and I would record all day while she was gone. When she came home I would stop. When she went to sleep I'd go over to Aaron's place at Brookridge Farms and record all night with him, or Guy Heller, or Billy Fowler." Read more - here.

More Dean Ween News

.
.
