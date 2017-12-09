The singer received an overall whopping 6.3 billion streams of his music worldwide. He also earned Spotify's most streamed album kudos; Divide was streamed 3.1 billion times this year. In addition, Sheeran took top streamed song honors with "Shape of You" which was listened to 1.4 billion times.

Females didn't fair as well in the most streamed artists lists. No woman ranked in either top 5 albums or singles categories. Rihanna was the most streamed female performer of the year, followed by Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia. See some of the top lists - here.