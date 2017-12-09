Eminem 'Revival' Features Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink

Sheeran performs on "River," Bey is on the previously released "Walk on Water" and Pink is on the track, "Need Me." The two artists previously worked together on "Revenge" from Pink's Beautiful Trauma.

The rapper made the big reveal on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 5), sharing the tracklist to the album, which is scheduled for release on December 15. The 19-song record will also feature appearances from Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Kehlani, Skylar Grey and Phresher. See the full list of songs - here.