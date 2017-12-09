George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year

"No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts," conference chairman Doug Miller said in a press statement. "He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have."

Among Strait's efforts include headlining the Sept. 12 all-star "Hand In Hand: Texas" benefit concert that raised $55 million for hurricane relief. Read more - here.