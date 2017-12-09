antiMusic Logo
George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year (Week in Review)

George Strait

George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Country legend George Strait will end 2017 with yet another prestigious award to make room for on the mantle: Texan of the Year. The Texas Legislative Conference tapped Strait for the honor in recognition of his work in support of Hurricane Harvey relief (via MySanAntonio.com).

"No one has done more than George Strait to raise awareness and funds for the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts," conference chairman Doug Miller said in a press statement. "He put his well-earned reputation on the line and asked not only his fellow Texans to step up, but all Americans. And they have."

Among Strait's efforts include headlining the Sept. 12 all-star "Hand In Hand: Texas" benefit concert that raised $55 million for hurricane relief. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

