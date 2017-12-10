Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Due to high demand Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced that they have added some additional dates to their first North American tour in over 30 years which will be taking place next summer.
The newly added dates include a new stop in the Los Angeles area at the Forum on August 5th, following the previously announced show on that will be taking place on August 4th.
A second New York City show has also been added. The band will be playing an additional show at Madison Square Garden on August 22nd, following the already announced concert the previous night. Read more including all of the dates - here.