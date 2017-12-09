John Mayall Reflects On Former Bandmate Eric Clapton

Talking about his time with Clapton, Mayall said, "Eric is fantastic, he and I got on so well and I think it showed in the music. But, he's a restless person and he was finding his own roots back then. When he left the Bluesbreakers he wanted to explore his own potential, which he has done ever since."

The secret of finding the best talent in the business? "All of the guitar players that I have chosen to work with have something that sets them apart from each other. I think that the individuality of the performer is the most important thing." Read more - here.