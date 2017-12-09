Josh Groban Releases Tony Bennett Duet 'Christmas Time is Here' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Josh Groban and Tony Bennett have united for a true Christmas classic from the Peanuts gang. The dynamic duo team up for a new version of "Christmas Time is Here."
Originally recorded by the Vince Guaraldi Trio for the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1965. The new version comes with an animated music video featuring the vocalists singing the song in a snowy winter wonderland.
The song is one of six new tracks found on the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of Groban's 2007 Christmas album, Noel, which was released last month. Check out the new visual - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.