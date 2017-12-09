Lil Uzi Releases 'The Way Life Goes' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Lil Uzi Vert has released a brand new music video for the remix of the track "The Way Life Goes," the new clip features Nicki Minaj as a special guest.
The ominous clip features Uzi tied up in the forest next to an open grave, and it only gets worse from there. Minaj adds her verses from a rustic cabin, where she wields a rather large hunting knife.
Check out the new "The Way Life Goes" music video clip, which features explicit language, - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.