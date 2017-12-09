Selena Gomez Inspired By The Resilience Of Women was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) With 2017 surely to be remembered as the year of #MeToo, Selena Gomez has opened up about being inspired by the power and resilience of women, particularly in the music industry.
"The women have really defined their voices," Gomez said in a recent interview with Billboard, "and I feel most comfortable because I see all the women I look up to feeling comfortable enough to talk about the struggles or things that they've gone through."
Gomez went on to relate how her recent lupus-related kidney transplant can be her contribution to providing a similar inspiration to others. Read more - here.
