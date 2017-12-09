Style of Johnny Cash Exhibition Announced

The Man in Black: The Style of Johnny Cash, Curated by Manuel will open on February 26, 2018 and will run for eighteen months. The exhibition will feature Cash's stage costumes, as well as additional details like measurements, material and client files kept by Cuevas.

Cuevas first found fame as a tailor working with Los Angeles designer Nudie Cohn, the designer famous for the now iconic rhinestone and embroidery-embellished 'Nudie Suits', popular among country and Hollywood stars from the Fifties through today. He went on to start his own brand in the mid-Seventies, dressing stars like Salvador Dali, Dwight Yoakam, Elvis Presley, Gram Parsons and of course, Johnny Cash.

According to Bill Miller, of Icon Entertainment Group, "Johnny Cash made wearing black a fashion statement. Through the years, he had a number of custom designers create his stage wear, but his favourite was Manuel, who dressed him through the end of his career." Read more - here.