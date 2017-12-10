A$AP Ferg Announces 'Mad Man' Tour was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) A$AP Ferg is ready to take his rap on the road. Ferg has revealed plans for the headlining Mad Man Tour, which launches Feb. 28 at the Filmore in Philadelphia.
The rapper is touring in support of his most recent album, Still Striving, released earlier this year. The tour will feature support acts Denzel Curry and IDK
Tickets will be available for pre-sale via Spotify on Dec. 7 and available to the general public on Friday (12/8). The tour winds across North America before wrapping with a hometown finale at New York's Terminal 5 on April 14. See the dates - here.
