Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Plans (Week in Review)

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Plans was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Jason Mraz is ready to hit the road. The singer and songwriter and has announced that he is set to take his guitar out for An Evening With Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic Tour,

The U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off in Raleigh, NC, on March 8th at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The tour covers the month of March, winding up in Little Rock, AK, on the 31st.

Fan pre-sales began on Wednesday (Dec. 6), with remaining tickets to be released to the general public starting Friday, December 8. See the full tour itinerary - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Jason Mraz News

