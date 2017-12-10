It's the first time the two have been captured in an elevator since the infamous 2014 viral video, in which Beyonce's sister, Solange, physically attacked Jay-Z while Beyonce watched.

The couple's new and much happier elevator ride took place last night on Jay-Z's birthday (Dec. 4) at New York City's Angelika Film Center, which Beyonce rented for a private showing of the new Woody Allen movie Wonder Wheel.

In a video shared by TMZ, JAY-Z can be heard encouraging paparazzi, saying, "Hurry up, come get it." See the video and a photo of the moment and see the original 2014 video of the altercation here: Read more - here.