Judas Priest Among Rock Hall Fan Vote Winners

Each of the Fan Vote winners will receive an extra vote in the Official Vote by Rock Hall members. Judas Priest are among 19 nominees vying for induction into the 2018 Rock Hall.

"This is our Oscars," Priest frontman Rob Halford tells Billboard. "When the nominations come up and the inductions come up, you often wonder that it would feel like if you were able to be on stage at that moment making an acceptance speech and particularly having the pleasure to be in the company of all the other musicians and industry people.

"So, yeah, if we do get in it will be an absolute dream-come-true moment. Fingers crossed, as they say." Read more - here.