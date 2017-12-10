Ozzy Osbourne Adds Festival Date To Farewell Tour

As for the other Ozzy 2018 date, that's the Welcome to Rockville festival, which is scheduled for April 27 through 29, 2018, in Jacksonville, Florida. That's a lot of metal love for the Sunshine State.

The 2018 Fort Rock festival will also feature Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Sour, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Bullet for My Valentine, Pop Evil, Sevendust, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, and Hollywood Undead, to name a handful.

The Fort Rock performance is part of Ozzy's official farewell tour, which will run into 2020. "People keep asking me when I'm retiring," Osbourne said in an official statement. "This will be my final world tour, but I can't say I won't do some shows here and there."