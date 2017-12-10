Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) UK rockers Royal Blood will perform on TBS' late night series Conan on Thursday, December 7. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher's appearance on the program lands during a week that sees them play three US concerts and announce dates for a spring 2018 US tour in support of their latest album, "How Did We Get So Dark?"
Previewed with the lead single, "Lights Out", "How Did We Get So Dark?" was recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety.
The group experimented with new sounds and techniques for the follow-up to their smash 2014 self-titled debut. "One thing we learned," Kerr tells the BBC, "is we have quite a delicate sound and once you add things - the wrong things - our whole sound sort of shrivels. Or it capsizes and it doesn't sound like us anymore. We've realized a lot of the identity of our music is when me and Ben play together.
"Even the backing vocals - we did try having girls come in and sing, but it just didn't work. It had to be my voice. It had to be just about me and Ben." Watch their new video - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.