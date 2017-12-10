antiMusic Logo
Selena Gomez Abruptly Makes Her Instagram Account Private

.
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Abruptly Makes Her Instagram Account Private was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Selena Gomez, the star attraction of the world's most popular Instagram page, has abruptly set her account to private. The account was switched over to private on Monday (Dec. 4) after the pop star posted a message regarding her recent Billboard cover story for the publication's "Woman of the Year" issue.

"Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful. The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things," Gomez posted in her Instagram stories with an image of the seemingly offending passage regarding a giant teddy bear.

"There's a five-foot teddy bear sprawled across the kitchen floor in Selena Gomez's North Hollywood home," reads the relatively innocuous passage. "'I know, I know,' says Gomez, rolling her eyes, acknowledging that the stuffed animal doesn't quite blend with the trio of armchairs nestled in the inviting, marble-accented nook. 'It was a gift, and at first 'I thought, This is so ridiculous, I can't wait until I give it away to another person.' But Gomez, 25, hasn't let go of it -- yet."

Gomez was asked about being the most followed person on the social media platform during a new interview with Britain's KISS-FM posted Tuesday (Dec. 5). Read about that - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

