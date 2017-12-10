Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

Reggie and the Full Effect, Have Mercy, and Household will be opening for Senses Fail when they hit the road in late February in support of their forthcoming album "If There Is A Light, It Will Find You," which is set to be released on February 16th.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 27th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory and will be concluding on March 31st in Las Vegas, NV at the Brooklyn Bowl. See the dates - here.