Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour (Week in Review)
Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Senses Fail have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour early next year and they have recruited an impressive array of bands to support them on the trek,
Reggie and the Full Effect, Have Mercy, and Household will be opening for Senses Fail when they hit the road in late February in support of their forthcoming album "If There Is A Light, It Will Find You," which is set to be released on February 16th.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on February 27th in Santa Ana, CA at The Observatory and will be concluding on March 31st in Las Vegas, NV at the Brooklyn Bowl. See the dates - here.