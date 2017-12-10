Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates

The band announced their June 2018 return to the country via Twitter on Wednesday (Dec 6th), they tweeted "UK, you've been amazing! We'll be coming back to see you all again in June for our only UK shows of 2018."

Frontman Corey Taylor added, "We're excited to return to the UK for a second time in support of Hydrograd. These are Stone Sour's only UK dates in 2018 and we're happy to include two cities we didn't play in December. Stone Sour are building towards our future, so come out in June and have a f***ing good time with us!"

The new dates will include stops in Manchester, London and Nottingham and follow their upcoming North American tour plans which include a coheadlining tour with Halestorm and some headline shows that will feature support from Red Sun Rising and The Dead Deads. Read more - here.