The cover also features actress Ashley Judd (an early Harvey Weinstein accuser) Susan Fowler (who exposed wrongdoing by Uber's CEO), Adama Iwu (who spearheaded a campaign to raised awareness of sexual harassment in California state government) and Isabel Pascual (a farm worker, who shared her story of fear and intimidation).

In her first interview since the trial, Swift discussed her decision to report the incident. "At the time, I was headlining a major arena tour and there were a number of people in the room that saw this plus a photo of it happening," she says. "I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance. It was important to report the incident to his radio station because I felt like they needed to know. The radio station conducted its own investigation and fired him. Two years later, he sued me."

Swift was asked what advice she would give to her fans following the totality of the experience. "My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you," she said. "You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you." Read more - here.