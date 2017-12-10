Adele Urges Investigating Into Grenfell Tower Fire

"Please sign this with me!" Adele urged her fans. "We need your help to sign and spread the petition and encourage others to do the same. It's been almost 6 months now, we must keep on talking about what is still not happening."

This is Adele's latest effort to help secure justice for those affected by the 24-story apartment building fire, which killed 71 residents. The singer raised money for the families while on tour, hosted a screening of Despicable Me 3 for the children and brought tea and cake for the firefighters. Read more - here.