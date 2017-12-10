"Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years, Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry tells Rolling Stone. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.'

"This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night."

Due January 19, "Sweetzerland Manifesto" sees Perry collaborating with guest vocalists Zander, David Johansen and Terry Reid, and others including Johnny Depp, Zak Starkey and his own sons Tony and Roman Perry. Stream the song and read more - here.