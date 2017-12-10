|
As Cities Burn 'Are Back' Announce Dates With Emery (Week in Review)
After teasing their Facebook followers late last month with word that a new show announcement was coming, As Cities Burn announced on Wednesday that they are back.
The band took to their Facebook page on Wednesday and declared "we are back" and shared a handful of early 2018 tour dates where they will be supporting Emery.
This latest reunion comes after the band declared back in the summer of 2016 that they were over and "this time for good". Apart from the tour announcement, the band has yet to reveal details about their reunion plans. See the dates - here.