Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

The band has added additional concerts for their An Evening with the Eagles tour in Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Columbus, Lexington, Charlotte, Columbia, Raleigh, Birmingham, Houston, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.

They have added second shows in Nashville, Vancouver and Toronto and announced a new stadium concert with Chris Stapleton that is set to rock Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Tickets for the new dates will be going on sale Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10 AM. See all of the dates - here.