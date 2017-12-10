Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Fifth Harmony's "He Like That" hit the radio (and the charts) in September but the pop stars revisited it in a new Spotify Singles session. The four-piece group performed a pared down live version in the studio, giving fans a new way to enjoy the song.
While they were in the studio, the ladies also sang a cover of "Feels," the Calvin Harris' summer hit featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean. The ladies teased a snippet of the harmonized cover on Twitter.
In addition to the contemporary pop songs, 5H recorded a holiday single for Spotify: "Can You See." Last week, Miley Cyrus gave the streaming service her take on "Sleigh Ride" and more…stay tuned for other famous covers of Christmas classics in December. Listen to the latest from Fifth Harmony - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.