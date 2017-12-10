Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

While they were in the studio, the ladies also sang a cover of "Feels," the Calvin Harris' summer hit featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean. The ladies teased a snippet of the harmonized cover on Twitter.

In addition to the contemporary pop songs, 5H recorded a holiday single for Spotify: "Can You See." Last week, Miley Cyrus gave the streaming service her take on "Sleigh Ride" and more…stay tuned for other famous covers of Christmas classics in December. Listen to the latest from Fifth Harmony - here.