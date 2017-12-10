The star's wife captioned the photo with only kissing lips emojis, as she's kissing Memphis' cheek in the pic. Memphis, already with a full head of dark hair, is seen staring at the camera in the sweet image.

"I won't overload y'all with pictures… (although it's hard not to) My heart is just so full!!!," she captioned another photo. Memphis Aldean was born Friday, Dec. 1, weighing 9 lbs., 5 oz. Check out the shots - here.