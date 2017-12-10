Luke Bryan Talks New Album 'What Makes You Country'

"My hope for every album is to put songs out that drive people to want to come see the shows and drives people to want to listen to it on the radio and have these songs incorporated in their life," Bryan tells Radio.com. "I always want to have a roller coaster of emotions through the albums. The sad songs, the love songs, the happy songs, the drinking songs, the party songs."

Bryan wrote seven of the album's 15 songs and he gives fans insight into his personal life and musical journey throughout What Makes You Country.

"My main thing is, you just want to write songs that are true and real to your life that your fans will truly relate to and believe," he explains. "I love scouring the town of Nashville and trying to find those diamonds in the rough, but it's also fun to sit in the room and put my stamp on things . . . That moment when you're watching your fans take in an emotional song, a song that's truly touching them, it's a pretty powerful moment when you have your fans connecting to you in a sentimental and emotional way like that."