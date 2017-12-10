Migos Release 'MotorSport' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Migos have released the music video for their track "MotorSport," which is the first single they have released from their upcoming album Culture II.
Like the song, the clip features both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. The video was directed by Bradley & Pablo alongside Migos' Quavo and features the Atlanta trio hanging out in luxury vehicles.
Culture II is reportedly scheduled to drop in January 2018. Currently, the clip is an Apple Music exclusive. Read more - here.
