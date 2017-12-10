N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Opening with a series of images taken from violent street clashes, the video pauses for a monologue from boxer Mike Tyson before cutting to a new routine from Mette Towley, the dancer from N.E.R.D's previous video, "Lemon," featuring Rhianna.

N.E.R.D's No One Ever Really Dies is due to debut Dec. 15. Watch the "1000" video, which contains explicit language, - here.