|
N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video (Week in Review)
.
N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) N.E.R.D have revealed a politically charged music video for their new single, "1000," which features Future. Taken from N.E.R.D's forthcoming comeback album, No One Ever Really Dies, the track's chaotic nature is reflected in the schizophrenic video. advertisement
Opening with a series of images taken from violent street clashes, the video pauses for a monologue from boxer Mike Tyson before cutting to a new routine from Mette Towley, the dancer from N.E.R.D's previous video, "Lemon," featuring Rhianna.
N.E.R.D's No One Ever Really Dies is due to debut Dec. 15. Watch the "1000" video, which contains explicit language, - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.