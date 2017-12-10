|
Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows (Week in Review)
.
Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows was a top story on Thursday: Towers of London will be playing their namesake city tonight in support of their brand new comeback song and video entitled 'Shot in the Dark', following by another show this weekend.
The band recently released the new track as the first taste of their new album 'Super Sounds Of K-Town' which was recorded in Korea Town in Los Angeles and is set to be released this coming spring.
They kick off the live shows tonight (December 7th) in London at The Crowndale and will be playing another show on December 9th in Manchester at Night People. Read more - here.