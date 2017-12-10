Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Are you ready for "Yeah!" part two? Lil Jon and Usher, the dynamic duo responsible for that 2004 Grammy-winning smash are back in the studio together cooking up something brand new.
"7AM N THE STUDIO!," Lil Jon shared on Instagram with a photo from the studio session, shouting out Usher, DJ Kronik and most interestingly, Skippy peanut butter, which was tagged in the post.
The rapper is also holding a big jar of the peanut butter in the photo, suggesting that perhaps they're working on a new ad campaign. Time will tell. In the meantime, check out Lil John's post - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.