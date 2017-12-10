Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary was a top story on Thursday: Prog legends Yes have revealed some very special plans next spring to celebrate their 50th anniversary with their Yes Fan Convention in London, in addition to their previously announced shows in the city. We were sent the following details:
They have announced a weekend of events to coincide with their two London shows on 24th & 25th March, the final dates of their 2018 UK tour. On Sunday, 25th March, the London Palladium will host the Yes Fan Convention, an afternoon devoted to all things Yes, attended by both current members of the band and YES alumni. This unique event is sponsored by Prog Magazine and will feature:
* The official launch and world-wide exclusive availability of the Drama line-up version of Fly From Here, new lead vocals throughout by Trevor Horn, and remix by Trevor, including an unreleased track. (limited numbers available for purchase) Read more - here.