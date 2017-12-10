They have announced a weekend of events to coincide with their two London shows on 24th & 25th March, the final dates of their 2018 UK tour. On Sunday, 25th March, the London Palladium will host the Yes Fan Convention, an afternoon devoted to all things Yes, attended by both current members of the band and YES alumni. This unique event is sponsored by Prog Magazine and will feature:

* The official launch and world-wide exclusive availability of the Drama line-up version of Fly From Here, new lead vocals throughout by Trevor Horn, and remix by Trevor, including an unreleased track. (limited numbers available for purchase) Read more - here.