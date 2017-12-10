Camila Cabello Streams New Tracks 'Never Be The Same', 'Real Friends'

"Never Be the Same" is a sultry mid-tempo dance track. In the chorus, Cabello compares her lover to nicotine, heroin and morphine--she just can't quit him.

On "Real Friends," Camila sings about flaky, dishonest and unreliable people in her life. The slow, acoustic track digs into broken friendships and disappointments, and she admits that most nights she likes to stay at home.

Both tracks are featured on Cabello's forthcoming solo debut album Camila which arrives January 12. Check out both tracks - here.