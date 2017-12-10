Ed Sheeran Receives MBE Medal From Prince Charles was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran was presented with the MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) medal for his accomplishments in music and charity by Prince Charles, according to the BBC.
As he collected the honor at Buckingham Palace, the "Shape of You" singer-songwriter said previous generations of Sheerans would be proud. "My grandfather was a massive royalist," he said. "He had all the commemorative plates and stuff, and he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing, I guess he'd be pretty proud."
Ultimately, Ed credits "persistence" with his sustained success. "I don't have a vast amount of talent compared to other people, I think talent is like 30% of it and persistence, drive and self-belief are the other ones, which I guess are all the same thing." Read more - here.
