Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With 'Song for Adam' Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) With today (December 8th) marking what would have been music legend Gregg Allman's 70th birthday, his label has shared a new music video for the track "Song for Adam."
The pensive video features a pair of men on a motorcycle road trip across Texas, with the clip filmed on location in Taylor, Austin, South Padre Island and McAllen.
The track is from Allman's Grammy-nominated final album, Southern Blood. "Song for Adam" features background vocals from Jackson Browne, and was produced by Don Was. Watch the video - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.