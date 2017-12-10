Lee Brice Shows Off Multi-Tasking Parenting Skills was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Country singer Lee Brice was two-fisting at his son Ryker's 4th birthday this past weekend. The father of three posted this adorable picture with his wife Sara, with a bottle in one hand and a beer in the other.
The couple recently welcomed their bottle drinker, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2nd, to the family. She has two older brothers, Takoda and Ryker.
Prior to her birth, the singer shared his new song about sons, "Boy," which is the lead single to Brice's fourth, self-titled studio album. Check out the photo - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.