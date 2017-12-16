|
Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve (Week in Review)
Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve was a top story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Ring in 2018 with Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and a reunited Sugarland when the music stars perform in New York's Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.advertisement
The party starts at 8 p.m. EST Dec. 31 on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest hosting and Ciara on West Coast duty three hours later in Hollywood. More performers will be announced at a later date.
Sugarland and Nick Jonas have responded to the special New Year's Eve festivities reveal via their social media. See the tweets - here.
