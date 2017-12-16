Chance the Rapper Delivers Chicago Weather Report was a top story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Is there anything Chance the Rapper can't do? The renaissance rapper has just expanded his resume to include weatherman, with Chance stopping by Chicago's WGN Morning News to (among other things) give local residents the day's weather report.
"It's extremely cold outside, but it hasn't seemed to stop the spirit of giving," Chance said at the onset of his weather report. With a quick bit of advice from the regular weatherman ("smile, be relatively sexy like I am, and then just read some numbers and you're good to go"), Chance the weatherman jumped right into the report.
Chance would also sit down with the show's hosts for an interview, talking about everything that's happened in his career this year as well as a discussion regarding his ongoing efforts to raise money and support Chicago public schools. See Chance's weather report and interview - here.
