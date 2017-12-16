Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online was a top story on Sunday: (Radio.com) Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran were on a tour bus when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of them. Fortunately, there were no casualties — well, maybe one. Beer spilled all over Sheeran's shirt.
Fortunately, Horan had a clean Boston Bruins jersey with his name on the back, and the boys were able to hit an Irish pub even though Sheeran looked like a Horan fanboy.
Last week (Dec. 7), Horan shared the story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and to back up his tale he showed a photo of Sheeran in the black and yellow jersey. "As if we weren't already recognizable enough," Horan joked.
In addition to being interviewed by Fallon, Horan took the Tonight Show stage for the third time this year to sing "Too Much To Ask," from his post-One Direction album Flicker, which came out in October. Watch Horan's interview with Fallon and check out the singer's performance of "Too Much To Ask" - here.
