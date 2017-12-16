G-Eazy Recruits Charlie Puth For New Track 'Sober' was a top story on Sunday: (Radio.com) G-Eazy and Charlie Puth have teamed up for a band new track called "Sober" which was released digitally this past Friday, December 8th, ahead of G-Eazy's new album
The song finds the rapper going on about the temporary highs of a night spent drinking, while Puth serves as the voice of reason singing the hook, "I know that I'll regret this when it's over."
The dramatic new tune is the latest advance from G-Eazy's forthcoming double-album, The Beautiful &Damned, which is set to debut Dec. 15. Check out the track - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.