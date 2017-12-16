Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

The band was playing the 28th annual KROQ Acoustic Christmas and during their set Homme's foot connected with a camera held by a photographer in the photo pit in front of the stage.

On Sunday, Homme put out the following statement/apology for the incident, "Last night, while in a state of being lost in performance, I kicked over various lighting and equipment on our stage.

"Today it was brought to my attention that this included a camera held by photographer Chelsea Lauren. I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry. I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology." Watch video of the incident - here.