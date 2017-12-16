Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

Kennedy recorded the album this year with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. Directed by Dan Sturgess, the new music video follows "a reflective Kennedy as he travels through the memory of the loss of his father in 1974 - the year of the tiger."

"It basically tells a story from start to finish," the rocker tells Metal Wani about the project, "and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish." Watch the video - here.