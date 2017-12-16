Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'

On the track, Quavo wonders if a girl he's met is "for keeps" or just a passing fling. In her lyrically graphic verse, Nicki makes it clear that she's the total package -- definitely for keeps.

"Pull off in that GT with some Seagram's Ginger Ale/ Tell that b—- I'm Oprah, she couldn't even be Gail/ I'm Nicki, when will these girls ever see/ You will never be Nicki, and that's the real key-key." Listen to the explicit track - here.