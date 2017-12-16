Robert Plant Joined By Chrissie Hynde At Recent Concert

Hynde arrived on stage during the encore portion of Plant's gig to perform their cover of the Ersel Hickey rockabilly classic, "Bluebirds Over The Mountain", as featured on the Led Zeppelin singer's "Carry Fire" album.

Alongside the Sensational Space Shifters, the duo then delivered the Pretenders 1984 track, "2000 Miles", with Plant telling the audience before he handled backup vocals: "On a wing and a prayer, we have a beautiful song for you that only Chrissie can sing right"

The London show marked one of the final dates of a month-long UK tour by Plant, which will wrap up in Birmingham on December 12. Watch videos of the Plant and Hynde performances - here.