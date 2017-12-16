Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour

Earlier this year, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell revealed plans for the Seattle band's follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

"We are just gearing up to make a record," Cantrell told Good Celebrity during an appearance in May at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Toluca Lake, CA. "We'll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it'll be kind of fun: go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio."

Asked what fans can expect from a new album, Cantrell adds, "Hey, this is what we do. At this age, I can't really do much else. So we do us, and we're lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time." See the tour dates - here.