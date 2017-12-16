Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains have announced dates for a spring 2018 tour of North America. Set to open in Boston, MA on April 28, the 3-week, 12-show run mixes headline events with festival appearances, including Charlotte's Carolina Rebellion, Wisconsin's Northern Invasion and Ohio's Rock On The Range.
Earlier this year, Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell revealed plans for the Seattle band's follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."
"We are just gearing up to make a record," Cantrell told Good Celebrity during an appearance in May at the George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic in Toluca Lake, CA. "We'll be moving up to Seattle in about a month and record the record over the summer out there in the same studio we recorded our third record in. So it'll be kind of fun: go home, make a Seattle record. Hometown boys in a hometown studio."
Asked what fans can expect from a new album, Cantrell adds, "Hey, this is what we do. At this age, I can't really do much else. So we do us, and we're lucky enough to be able to have the opportunity to still be doing it and making good music and having a good time." See the tour dates - here.
