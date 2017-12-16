antiMusic Logo
Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order (Week in Review)

.
Beyonce

Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Production of a Brooklyn pilsner called Bieryonce halted production after Beyonce, the beer's namesake and label inspiration, ordered the creators to cease and desist. The beer brand was launched this fall and Beyonce's legal team took action as soon as they found out about it. Now, members of the Beyhive can seek out cans as limited edition collectibles.

Lineup Brewing owner Katarina Martinez insists that both the name and the Bey typography-inspired label were intended as a compliment. "As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I'd pay homage," Martinez told Pitchfork. "We're disappointed she didn't take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!"

Bey and her representatives have not commented. The Bieryonce brew earned attention from industry bibles, including Bon Appetit magazine, which wrote that it's "perfect for those chilly-but-sunny Sundays when every song that plays from your phone is your favorite song." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

