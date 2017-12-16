Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Teaming Up To Tour As A Duo

On Monday (Dec. 11), the two founding members of the Grateful Dead revealed they will perform back to back sets together of acoustic and electric versions of Dead classics. The brief tour will launch March 2 in New York and run through March 11 in Chicago.

"I guess it was last summer, Phil and I played a little duo show'.we had enough fun so we figured hey let's do this, let's make a little go of this," Weir said in a press release.

"Playing with Bob always brings me great joy," added Lesh. "The intuitive playing that we have developed over five decades of creating music together always leads to new realms of musical experience, something that I find especially exciting, and I think that fans of our music will enjoy this new format as much as I do." See the dates and ticket details - here.