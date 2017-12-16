It will be the band's 13th studio LP and the follow-up to 2015's - The Purple Album. It is not yet confirmed whether it be released in time for the band's mid-2018 tour with Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.



But will it mark the full debut of Gibson Les Paul-toting guitarist Joel Hoekstra as a writing member? In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Coverdale said: "We've never had such an immense amount of positive material. I've worked, for the first time as writers, with Reb Beach and with Joel Hoekstra. Because when Joel came in, we were doing The Purple Album. And not only do we have great Coverdale/Hoekstra and Coverdale/Beach songs, but we have the three of us combining.

"The songs are f---ing excellent," he added. "We have 18 or 19 extraordinarily positive, potent, juicy classic Whitesnake songs from balls-to-the-wall to blues, to epics to ballads. It's kick-ass. It's definitely got me fluffed up." - here.