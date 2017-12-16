Jeezy Announces U.S. 'Cold Summer' Tour was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Jeezy is set to warm up the winter with the 2018 Cold Summer Tour. The 6-week, 31-city U.S. tour with special guest Tee Grizzley launches in Anaheim, CA on February 7 at the House of Blues.
The Cold Summer Tour exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale at Jeezy's website base will take place Tuesday, December 12 -Thursday, December 14th and are available here.
The tour will be in support of the rapper's new album, Pressure, which is due to debut on Dec. 15. Check out the dates for the upcoming trek across the United States - here.
